Joplin football player dead after collapsing during practice

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — Joplin school officials say the athlete has now died.

We are attending a press conference at 8:15 this evening for more information.

5:30 PM medical call to 2104 South Indiana, in regards to a 16-year-old male who had collapsed during practice. Minutes later EMS arrive to the north side of the gym.

The student was transported priority one to an area hospital where condition is unknown at this time.

