Jordan Wieber shares leadership advice with other professionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Jordyn Wieber, Olympic Gold Medalist and head coach of the Arkansas Women’s Gymnastics Program, shared her leadership advice today at ‘Lunch With A Leader’.

Wieber shared her story of resilience to members of an alumni leadership group. She described her 14-year gymnastics career, and spoke about what it’s like to win an Olympic Gold Medal. She also spoke about the Arkansas Women’s Gymnastics Program.

“Success is peace of mind knowing that you did everything that you are capable of doing in order to get to that goal… in order to be the person, you want to be. That stuck with me and framed my whole Olympic experience for me and I’m able to look back at the Olympics. I don’t see the failure.”

The event is hosted by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Wieber spoke in-depth about the life lessons she’s learned from participating in sports, and she said she hopes to teach those lessons to Arkansas gymnasts.