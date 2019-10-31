Journey and Pretenders coming to Walmart AMP in 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Journey is taking the stage with the Pretenders next year at the Walmart AMP.

The concert will be held on Monday, June 22. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $399.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time, and get the Lawn 4-Pack at a discounted ticket price of $26.50 each.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Nov. 15.

Neal Schon (founding member and lead guitarist), Ross Valory (co-founding member and bassist), longtime members Jonathan Cain (keyboardist), Steve Smith (drummer) and Arnel Pineda (lead singer) – have set an extensive North American tour in 2020 with the Pretenders that will feature all new production and hits from start to finish.

Fans can expect to hear iconic Journey classics “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” and the seminal “Don’t Stop Believin’” – the top-selling digital catalog track in history. – as well “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Brass In Pocket,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “2000 Miles,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road” and more from Pretenders.