Judge denies 2 brothers’ appeal of vaccination policy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A judge has rejected the appeal filed by two brothers, who are University of Arkansas students, to return to class after a mumps outbreak.

On November 22, the State Department of Health said that any student without at least two doses of vaccines must be vaccinated immediately or be excluded from class for at least 26 days.

Shiloh Isaiah Bemis and Benjamin Andrew Bemis claimed that the university failed to recognize and uphold philosophical beliefs which include abstaining from vaccinations.

On Wednesday, December 11, Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin denied their request.

A State Health Department official made a statement saying, in part, “even if they have an exemption, they still are supposed to be excluded from class and activities since they are much more susceptible to getting the viral infection … if they [the brothers] change their mind, and get the vaccine, they can then return to class and activities.”

Twenty-six mumps cases have been reported at the University of Arkansas since September, according to health officials.

As of last week, 168 students lacked the required vaccinations to attend classes, According to the U of A’s spokesperson.