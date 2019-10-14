Judge orders temporary injunction in illegal adoption scheme

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A local woman has been ordered to stop helping an attorney who’s been indicted in a multi-state illegal adoption scheme.

On Friday, a Washington County Judge ordered a temporary injunction against Megan Wolfe and her employer, attorney Paul Petersen.

It demands she stop practicing law, since she’s not an attorney, and to stop helping place children up for adoption.

Wolfe has not been charged with any crimes but is listed in a lawsuit on behalf on 13 local adoptive families that alleges she and Petersen transported moms-to-be from the Marshall Islands to the United States, forcing them to put their babies up for adoption.

Petersen has been federally indicted for adoption fraud in Arkansas, Arizona, and Utah.