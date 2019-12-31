Judge recuses himself from Hunter Biden paternity case

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The judge in the Hunter Biden paternity case recused himself on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Judge Don McSpadden stepped away from the case “pursuant to the Administrative Plan of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit,” court records say.

Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is being sued for child support by a woman in Independence County.

A DNA test confirmed Biden is the father of the child.

The mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.

