Junior Auxiliary of Rogers & Bentonville set to host Gold Crown Gala

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — (KNWA) The Junior Auxiliary of Rogers and Bentonville has been serving the Northwest Arkansas community of fifty years. To celebrate this milestone of service, the organization will host it’s Gold Crown Gala on Friday, September 27th at Osage House in Cave Springs, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Chapter President Jenna Gill joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to preview the event and talk about the contributions the organization continues to make to the community. Among the organization’s many service initiatives, the group aims to reduce hunger, enhance literacy and contributes to several child welfare-related projects.

Guest at this year’s Gold Crown Gala will enjoy a fun evening of food, music, cocktails, a silent auction and much more. All of the proceeds raised at the gala will go toward the organization’s work in the community of Rogers-Bentonville. For ticket info, click here.