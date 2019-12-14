Kansas City Southern Holiday Express brings “holiday” cheer to the community

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Decatur rings in the holiday cheer with all the bells and whistles on Friday, December 13.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express rolled into the Decatur Depot. The train featured light displays and music.

It was open for kids to climb aboard and visit with Santa.

Bethany Roberson and her children enjoyed the train visit! “Well, this has been a family tradition for the last 3 years. It’s something I enjoy doing with my family, it’s a great way to have family time and do things together.”

For each city the train stops in, Kansas City Southern will make a donation to the local Salvation Army.