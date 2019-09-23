Kansas coming to Walton Arts Center in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kansas is bringing the fourth and final leg of its popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour to Walton Arts Center in 2020.

The tour will stop by the Walton Arts Center on May 29, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. and range from $55.50 to $149.50 plus applicable fees. Patrons can also purchase reserved parking in the Spring Street deck for $7. Tickets and parking can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center or Walmart AMP box offices, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Launched as a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety.

The tour showcases classic Kansas music including hit songs, deep cuts and fan favorites.

In 1977, Kansas followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single “Dust in the Wind,” along with fan favorites such as “Portrait (He Knew),” “Closet Chronicles” and “Paradox.”

Point of Know Return became the band’s greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.

“It’s exciting how popular the Point of Know Return Anniversary shows have been,” comments Kansas lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “When we wrap up this fourth and final leg, we will have played nearly 100 of these shows over nearly two years. We have worked hard to give audiences a memorable musical experience with this tour. We are excited to continue it with the final leg of the tour, then see what we come up with next!”