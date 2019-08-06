Keeping kids safe during the upcoming school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — With students returning to classes in less than a week, some parents may have concerns about school safety. Local police want everyone to know keeping kids safe is a top priority.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police said his department works closely with the Fayetteville school district to ensure safety.

He said there are several school resource officers that train throughout the year and know what to do in an emergency situation.

He also said detectives will not tolerate any threats made against a school.

“They will investigate any kind of threat, down to the most minute threat,” Murphy said. “So we take all these incidents seriously. None are taken lightly. We’re just out there trying to protect the kids.”

Sergeant Murphy went on to say there will be extra patrol at the beginning of the school year to start the year off right.