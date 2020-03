FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament rapidly approaching, SEC officials announced some changes and new restrictions on locker room behavior.

Locker room access will now strictly be limited to student-athletes, coaches and essential personnel. Members of the media will only be able to interview coaches and student-athletes via traditional press conferences and in a separate controlled auxiliary space for a limited number of post-game interviews.