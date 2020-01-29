KNWA and FOX24 to host Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest

Two-day event supports care close to home for the 200,000 children in the region

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA and FOX24 will host the 5th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon on Wednesday, February 5 and Thursday, February 6 from 5–10:30 p.m.

Viewers will witness stories of hope as they hear from patient families, volunteers and staff from Arkansas Children’s Northwest during the two-night event.

Viewers are encouraged to call into the live phone bank and become a monthly Miracle Maker for $20 a month or make a one-time gift to support the greatest need fund at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Gifts can be made by calling (479) 455-5437 (KIDS) or toll free (844) 497-5437 (KIDS) on February 5 and February 6 from 5–10:30 p.m.

Donations can also be made online by visiting the link located here until February 6.

The Give Kids a Miracle Telethon fundraises in conjunction with the Arkansas Dance Marathon, which is held on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

Students from the university will simultaneously fundraise through a Dance Marathon “push” or recruitment event during the Give Kids a Miracle Telethon.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 5th annual Give Kids a Miracle Telethon,” said Vanessa Delgadillo, executive director of philanthropy with Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to the support of KNWA, FOX 24, and our incredible volunteer fundraisers with Arkansas Dance Marathon, Arkansas Children’s is able to provide care close to home to the children in the region.”

The funds raised from both events will be celebrated on Friday, February 7 on KNWA and FOX24.