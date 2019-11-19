KNWA/FOX24 responds to reporter held in contempt

KNWA/FOX24 reporter Nkiruka Azuka was held in contempt of court Nov. 19, dating back to a hearing last month in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s Courtroom. She was covering the capital murder case of Mauricio Torres. During that proceeding, she used her cell phone to record some audio. She was unaware that this violated a court rule. She offered a sincere apology to the judge and the audio was never used. Monday, the judge sentenced her to 10 days in jail with seven of those days suspended.

KNWA/FOX 24 General Manager Lisa Kelsey released the following statement regarding the incident:

“On behalf of KNWA/FOX24, we regret the incident regarding reporter, Nkiruka Omeronye, who goes by Nkiruka Azuka on air. Nikiruka has offered a sincere apology to the judge, to her colleagues, and to the station. As we do with all our journalists, we have counseled her on obeying all courtroom rules, as well as Arkansas Judicial Guidelines.”

