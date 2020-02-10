KNWA News comes to KXNW

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA News is excited to begin broadcasting on our newest station, KXNW!

Beginning Monday, February 10, you can find KNWA News at 7 on KXNW each weeknight at 7 p.m. We’re excited to offer a half hour of the latest news and weather during prime time programming, giving our viewers the chance to tune in at a time more convenient for them!

Plus with our unique news and interview format, you’ll get even more information about the stories and events in Northwest Arkansas that matter to you!

Don’t miss KNWA News at 7 on KXNW each Monday – Friday night, with Jennifer Peñate, Chad Mira, the Northwest Arkansas Weather Authority team and the Pig Trail Nation!