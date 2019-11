SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Looking ahead to the weekend one local organization is working to showcase amazing dogs and owners throughout Arkansas!

We’re talking about the 10th annual unveiling of the Tails of Love publication. Chase Jackson, President of the Humane Society of the Ozarks and Jennifer Cole, Secretary of the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

The unveiling will be on Saturday, November 16 at the Springdale Country Club of Arkansas from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event.