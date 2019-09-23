KNWA Today: 2019 NWA Fashion Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One of the biggest fashion events in Northwest Arkansas returns this fall.

Robin Atkinson and Katie Marquess joined us this morning to talk about NWA Fashion Week.

NWA Fashion Week is back for its third annual Fall Runway Shows this October 3rd through 5th at Jett Aircraft located at Drake Field in Fayetteville.

This season’s runway is fashion-forward, focusing on high-end boutiques and spotlighting designers’ strongest Fall silhouettes including avant-garde, couture, and evening wear.

More information on NWA Fashion Week can be located here.