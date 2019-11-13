KNWA Today: 8th Annual Jingle Bell Jog

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Grab your ugly Christmas sweater, elf hat and scarf for an event that will leave you merry!

To tell us more about the 8th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5k and Reindeer Fun Run is Liz Atwell and Amber Ebbrecht from the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

The cost of the event is $30, $35 after Friday, November 15 and $40 the day of the race.

The cost of the children’s fun run for ages under 12 are $15, $20 after Friday.

Cost for a 5k team of five, which is all ages, is $120.

For more information on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, click here.