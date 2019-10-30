KNWA Today: A Comedy of Tenors

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Public Theatre continues to wow audiences this season with its main stage productions.

The latest show to debut is “A Comedy of Tenors.” We’ve got Michael Weir and Shane Sturdivant with us this morning to talk about the show.

The show takes place in 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century, as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos.

