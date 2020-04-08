KNWA Today: American Heart Association NWA ‘Healthy at Home’ Managing Stress

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As part of the ‘Healthy at Home’ series throughout the month of April, KNWA and the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas have joined forces to bring you tips and resources to help you maintain your mental health and well-being.

The American Heart Association reports that stress can also affect the body. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many people to work home and practice social distancing, it’s important for you to know how to manage feelings of stress and / or anxiety.

In our most recent segment, KNWA’s Tavares Jones talks with Northwest Arkansas based clinical therapist and social worker VaShonda Eason, who tells us its ok to acknowledge your stress, but we should try our best to focus on the things that we actually can control.

With schools across Arkansas closed, many parents now find themselves trying to manage teaching their children, working and meeting their family’s needs. Eason recommends setting a routine to manage daily tasks.

“You don’t have to wake up and have the kids doing school from 7:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. and keeping with that specific schedule. But it’s important to wake up, get dressed like you’re going to do something that day. It helps you to tackle what you have to get done in a way that you’re more motivated to do so” said Eason.

It’s also important to give yourself time to unplug from social media and T.V. to ease your mind, by fighting stress with healthy habits like taking part in activities with friends and family or exercise.

For additional tools, resources and tips on managing stress at home, visit the American Heart Association’s website.