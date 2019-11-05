KNWA Today: Beautiful Lives Boutique winter fashion tips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The holidays are right around the corner and so is winter, which means it’s time to transition your wardrobe.

We’ve got Melody Taylor with Beautiful Lives Boutique and Laura Jones from the Organizer Checks with us to talk holiday fashion.

Join Laura as she demonstrates how to transition your favorite fall fashions to holiday season staples at the Fa La La La Labulous Syling Event on November 6.

The event will be at Beautiful Lives Boutique, located at 245 E. Township, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is a nonprofit thrift boutique that offers women’s fashions and accessories sold at thrift store prices presented in a lovely boutique setting.

For more information on Beautiful Lives Boutique such as locations and events, click here.