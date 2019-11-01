KNWA Today: Down Syndrome Connection of NWA upcoming events

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — An organization is working to help support and provide resources to people with down syndrome in our community.

We’ve got Lindsay Dover, Cindy Meza and Liam Meza Jr. with us to talk about the Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

The organization has a busy November ahead with many events happening such as Giving Thanks with PALS, a Trivia Night Fundraiser and STARS Thanksgiving Supermarket.

For information on these events and more, click here.

Click here for more information on Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar