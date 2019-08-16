KNWA Today: Fayetteville Farmers’ Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, head on out to the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market.

Leann Halsey joins us to talk about the farmers’ market.

The market opens on the square three days a week from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, April – October 30, and Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. April to November 17!

The farmers’ market will move indoors on December 1st

If you do go out to the farmers’ market this weekend, our Pig Trail Nation team will be there on Saturday so be sure to say hello to them!

They will be there from nine until noon.