KNWA Today: Flint & Steel Trail Run

COLCORD, Okla. (KNWA) — Fall is a great time to use our area trail system.

At an upcoming event, you can enjoy the scenic views of the trails for a good cause.

Shelby Mooty and Tim Hale with New Life Ranch join us to talk about the Flint & Steel Trail Run.

The Flint & Steel Trail Run spans the diverse trails over the 1,000 acres on the New Life Ranch Flint Valley property.

Casual runners will enjoy the scenic views of the 5k course, while competitive runners will relish the opportunity to tackle a tough 10k, and an incredibly challenging 25k.

For more information and to register for the race on December 7, click here.