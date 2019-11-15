KNWA Today: Impact of MS on millennials

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The millennial generation is all about wellness, yet they tend to prioritize “living their lives” over proactively taking care of serious health issues.

But when it comes to a disease like multiple sclerosis, delaying treatment can have a negative impact on your health.

Here to discuss MS is Anne Gilbert from Can Do MS, a national MS advocacy group, and Channing Barker, a millennial-aged person living with MS.

Gilbert and Barker share their insights on life with MS, the impact MS can have on this younger generation and the importance of being proactive in your health.

For more information on Can Do, click here.