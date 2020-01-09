KNWA Today: Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and our Katelynn Zoellner spoke with a local group helping emergency responders overcome mental health issues.

H.E.R.O.E.S. (Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Everyday Struggles) of NWA is a non-profit organization serving all first responders and their families.

The group says its mission is to ensure they have the proper support to assist with overcoming everyday struggles both professionally and personally.

Watch the interview above as KNWA speaks to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and HEROES of NWA head Mary Schulz about the program.

To learn more about HEROES of NWA, visit the group’s website or contact Mary Schulz at marys@heroesofnwa.com.