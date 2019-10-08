KNWA Today: March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Some of the top chefs in Northwest Arkansas will come together to support the fight to end premature birth.

We’ve got Julie Barber and Maudie Schmitt with us to talk about the Signature Chefs Auction.

The auction will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at Scott’s Family Amazeum in Bentonville at 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, you will enjoy the chance to sample the chefs’ creations before taking your seat for the live auction and fund the mission.

Enjoy dessert while you bid on unique packages, raising your paddle and giving generously to help babies.

To purchase your tickets click here.