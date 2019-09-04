KNWA Today: Out of the Darkness NWA Walk

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — You can take part in a community walk to help raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Elizabeth Gray, from the Arkansas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins us to talk about the Out of the Darkness Northwest Arkansas Walk.

The Out of the Darkness Walks is proof that when people work together they can make big changes in the world. They are AFSP’s largest fundraiser and they produce millions for suicide prevention programs, unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health.

The walk will be on Sunday at Bentonville’s Orchard Park. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 3 p.m.

The fundraising goal is $70,000 this year.