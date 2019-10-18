KNWA Today: Rockin’ Baker Academy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas bakery is working to change the lives of people in our community one loaf at time

We’ve got Daymara Baker and Daniel with us this morning to tell us about Rockin’ Baker.

Rockin’ Baker and Rockin’ Baker Academy were created by founder/CEO and chief foodie Daymara Baker for the purpose of empowering lives. Kneading together a fun community of changemakers, immersive entrepreneurial education, on-the-job skills training and some wit to taste, Rockin’ Baker is intent on breaking the cycle of poverty for families.

Rockin’ Baker sells European-inspired baked goods and gifts, all lovingly created by underserved yet deserving people on the path to self-sufficiency.

