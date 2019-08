FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville Senior Center is holding an art fair this week.

Chase Gipson, the Director of the Senior Activity and Wellness Center, joins us to talk about the event.

A variety of art and other goods will be available for purchase during this all-ages event.

The fair will be at the Fayetteville Senior Activity & Wellness Center located on South College Avenue on August 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cash and checks are the only accepted form of payment.