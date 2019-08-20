KNWA Today: The Good Life Experience at Frisco Festival

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — There’s a festival happening in downtown Rogers that wants you to experience the good life.

Here with details on the 35th Annual Frisco Festival is Jeff O’Neill and Shey Bland.

Bland and O’Neill talk about what has changed with Frisco Festival over the years and what people can expect at The Good Life Experience.

The Good Life Experience at Frisco Festival will be in downtown Rogers on August 22 through August 24.

There will be art, food, music and outdoor activities.

For more information on The Good Life Experience, click here.