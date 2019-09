BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Trike Theatre is on a mission to enrich and transform the lives of young people through theatre.

Head of Academy Chris Tennison, Natosha De’Von and Justin Mackey join us to talk about a new show “Dog’s Job.”

Dog’s Job is a part of the Trike Theatre Series. You can catch the show on Saturday, September 21 and Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets will be $6 and children under 2 are free.

For more information on Trike Theatre, click here.