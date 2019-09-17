KNWA working on signal reception for antenna users

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA is aware of the signal issues for some antenna users.

We are experiencing issues with our KNWA Tower site. If you’re an antenna viewer who watches channel 51.1-4 we’re working hard to restore the signal to your household.

At this moment we cannot provide a timeline, but we will do our best to have it up as soon as possible.

We do apologize for the outage and appreciate your patience.

For the latest news and information, visit our website here or download our KNWA News app.

