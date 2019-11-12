KNWA’s Watch & Win October winner announced

(KNWA) — Sarah Pond is $1,000 richer just for watching KNWA.

Throughout October, she watched KNWA’s 10 p.m. broadcast to get the daily code word. She submitted the daily code word to increase her chances of winning.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, we got to meet Sarah and were thrilled to do so! Congratulations Sarah! Thank you so much for watching our shows!

Want a chance to win? Watch KNWA Today at 6 a.m. weekdays. KNWA’s Katelynn Zoellner and Tavares Jones will be saying the codewords for November. Once you’ve heard the codeword, head to our website and enter the word.

The more you watch, the more chances you’ll have to win.