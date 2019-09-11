Land annexed from Bethel Heights

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bethel Heights family-owned property will now be considered a part of Springdale after tonight’s city council meeting.

Springdale city leaders approved acquiring a little over 50 acres of land that is owned by Jason Steele.

Steele says about 100 acres of his property is already within the Springdale city limits.

He says he believes under the city of Springdale’s authority there will be more opportunity for development since the city of Bethel Heights is facing allegations of not properly treating wastewater and dumping sewage.

“They have a problem with it now so any new development that we would do they wouldn’t be able to handle it,” Steele says.

