Land nulled for youth treatment center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A treatment center designed to help kids with sexual behavior disorders will not be built in Springdale as previously planned.

Connie Whiteley lives in Springdale, just a few yards from where Acadia Healthcare was supposed to build Piney Ridge Treatment Center to help children with sexual behavior disorders and mental illness.

“Having something move in there that’s commercial, I don’t have a problem with that,” Whiteley said. “With all the churches and schools put in, I just thought the location was a pretty bad mix.”

The facility would be like the one in Fayetteville – which is being investigated by the Department of Human Services for allegations of neglect, abuse and sexual misconduct among residents.

“Facilities like this do need to be built probably but I do think they need to be away from the regular population and especially from concentrations of children,” Whiteley said.

Planning and Community of Development Director Patsy Christie says in 2016, the planning commission gave the green light for construction on the center to start.

“If they have not started construction within a year, the plan would be null and void,” Christie said.

Fast forward three years and other than a little bit of work on stormwater mitigation – no major construction has been done, halting the development.

Christie says she hasn’t heard from anyone with the healthcare provider in over a year but if they were still interested in building on the lot – they’d have to go through the process all over again.

Whiteley says the news is a sigh of relief – for now.

“We’ve lost some really good neighbors because they were so concerned that they sold their property,’ Whiteley said.

She says if it’s proposed and reviewed by the board again, she plans to take the same action she took in 2016. “I’d be pretty upset and yes, I would fight,” Whiteley said.

We reached out to the health group – a spokesperson told us they are aware of the development being voided but didn’t provide a clear plan on what they will do next.