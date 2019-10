CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, the westbound side of State Highway 220 was closed because of a rock and mudslide, according to iDRIVE Arkansas Department of Transportation’s web site (ARDOT).

Motorists need to use caution if they’re in the area. The westbound lane is closed because the road is damaged. Eastbound is open, however, signs are in place as a precaution.

