BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Detours are encouraged for anyone in the area of Wagon Wheel Road Friday, Oct. 4.

Road crews with the Springdale Public Works Department will close one lane on the west side of the bridge for repairs.

The lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Flaggers will be at the site to assist traffic.