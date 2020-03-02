Last day to vote early in March primary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Monday (March 2) is the last day to vote early in the March primary election.

For those who plan on voting, approved photo identification is required. This includes:

Driver’s license

Photo ID

College ID

Concealed handgun carry license

Passport

Military ID

If you don’t have a valid ID, ask for a provisional ballot at the poll.

Director of elections for Washington county, Jennifer Price said early voter turnout has been beyond expectations.

She said numbers have exceeded early voting numbers in both the 2016 and 2018 elections.

“Early voting is more and more popular,” Price said. “Voters realize that it’s convenient, it’s easy, you get in and out really quickly and so we feel like voters are taking advantage of that more and more. “

Price went on to say that for those who haven’t voted, it’s important to do so. Even though it may not feel like it, every vote matters.

“We’ve had races where five votes determined the winner,” Price said. “34 votes determined the winner. And so it is important, especially on a local level, that your vote does matter.”

You can vote early at the Washington Country Courthouse on Monday, March 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election day is Tuesday, March 3 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for voting locations in Washington county, here for Benton county, and here for Sebastian county.