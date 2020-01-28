Late David Glass honored by Representative Steve Womack

WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA) — Arkansas Representative Steve Womack honored former Walmart Chief Executive Officer David Glass on the House floor.

Glass died earlier this month at 84 from complications of pneumonia.

Womack talked about Glass’s entrepreneurship and love of sports.

“Whether in Arkansas or Kansas City, the contributions David made will long be remembered. I have the privilege of knowing him not only as a businessman and novel thinker – but as a friend,” Womack said.

Glass was Walmart’s Chief Financial Officer before becoming the company president in 1988.

He was the president of the company for 12 years.

Glass also owned the Kansas City Royals for almost two decades until he sold the franchise last fall.