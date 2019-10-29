LatinXNA Empowerment Forum aims to recognize Latino talent

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s the very first event of its kind to be held in Northwest Arkansas, with a mission to recognize organizations and individuals who are leading the way in empowering the Latino community.

The Latino Business Speakers Bureau is set to host the LatinXNA Empowerment Forum on Thursday, October 31st at the Record in Bentonville. The forum will include networking, panel discussions, and an awards presentation. Carol Moralez stopped by KNWA Today to share some of the highlights of the event.

“We want to help hire and attract and retain top Latino talent to this region. We feel that bringing LatinXNA here will help us to take a step in that direction,” said Moralez.

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, attendees will be able to explore the effectiveness of programs that maximize the investment return to the business sector and community. For additional event details, a complete schedule and ticket info, click here.