LatinXNA launches empowerment forum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Latino Business Speakers Bureau hosted the inaugural LatinXNA Empowerment Forum Thursday, Oct. 31.

The event happened at The Record. It focused on Latinx Empowerment across the region.

Organizations and individuals were recognized for leading the way in Latinx talent across Northwest Arkansas.

“We really want to have everyone get excited about giving back to the community, (and) adding value to their companies. (It) really encourages the companies (to) take a look at the Latino community as a viable workforce,” said Dr. Betty Uribe, a partner of the bureau.

Editor’s note: We are proud to announce that KNWA won the first Media Trailblazer Award!

