Law enforcement all across NWA support Officer Stephen Carr

"The whole community has been injured by this and we're all grieving and we are all going to work together to heal," Sgt. Tony Murphy said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — On Monday, December 9, law enforcement escorted the body of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Officer Carr was shot and killed Saturday (December 7) behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

He was sitting in his patrol car waiting for his partner to begin their shift.

On Monday (Dec. 9), a procession was held for Officer Carr with all his law enforcement family there in support of him and one another.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said it was “surreal”.

He said seeing all the support from not only law enforcement but also from people all across Northwest Arkansas was just another example of how the whole community is working towards healing together.

“It just brings to light what a great community we have and what great support we have as first responders,” Sgt. Murphy said.

He said the community has taken this horrible incident and turned it into something beautiful by leaning on each other during this time of need.

“It brings a smile to your face and it warms your heart to know that our community is so supportive,” he said. “You don’t ever move on but you can move in the right direction and heal together.”

Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Good also came to honor Officer Carr, and like Sgt. Murphy, he said this is just an example of how we are “Fayetteville Strong.”

“It speaks a lot to the way that we work together,” Chief Good said. “It’s not just police and fire, we’re all together.”

The West Fork Police Department was also at the procession.