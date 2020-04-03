Law Group of NWA provides free estate planning services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Law Group of Northwest Arkansas LLP (“TLGNWA”) announced that it will be offering free estate planning to frontline healthcare workers and first responders throughout Arkansas.

According to a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from TLGNWA, it states with the recent declaration by Governor Hutchinson, Arkansas notaries can now execute documents via video conferences.

TLGNWA is now providing wills, powers of attorneys, and healthcare proxies to its frontline healthcare workers and first responders at no cost, the release states.

This program is intended to help all of these hard-working medical professionals, including but not limited to the housekeeping staff, cooks, doctors, nurses, therapists, program administrators, and more. In short, we are hoping to help individuals working in ALL capacities in our healthcare community. Kristy Boehler, TLGNWA Co-Founding Partner

TLGNWA is also providing these services in Spanish, according to the release.

During this challenging and unprecedented time, it is important now more than ever to be prepared for the unexpected, that is why we want to provide complementary services for our healthcare workers and first responders who risk their lives for us daily. I think it is important to give back to the community during a time like this. Arkansas healthcare workers have done so much for our firm, more specifically, for my family, that I hope this can be helpful to some of the folks that have helped us over the years. KC Tucker, TLGNWA Co-Founding Partner

Those interested in this complimentary service can contact the firm at office@lawgroupnwa.com or

479-316-3760.