Fayetteville police identify officer killed, suspect

Lawmakers express condolences for slain Fayetteville officer

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson: "I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless killing of a City of Fayetteville Police Officer."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Lawmakers mourn the loss of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, who was killed in the line of duty.

The shooting happened Saturday, December, 7, behind the Fayetteville Police Department.

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) released the following statement:

Officer Stephen Carr proudly wore his shield while upholding his oath to keep Arkansans safe each day. He was on duty about to begin another shift when he was unjustly targeted and assassinated. He will be remembered for his dedication to community, the selfless service he exemplified, and the meaning of the uniform he wore. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the risks our brave men and women in uniform face each day. I join all Arkansans in mourning the loss of Officer Carr and offer my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also released the following statement on Twitter:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless killing of a City of Fayetteville Police Officer. Our prayers are with the officer’s family, Chief Reynolds, and our entire law enforcement community.

