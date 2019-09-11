Level 3 sex offender arrested for living near a Springdale school

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale police arrested a level three sex offender for living near a school and failing to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Kenneth Deville, 44, is a level three registered sex offender in Arkansas. Deville was convicted in Louisiana in 1998 and again in 2004 for the crimes of indecent behavior with juveniles. The documentation indicates that Deville had engaged in sexual contact with at least one 10-year-old female.

Police made contact with Deville on September 8 at approximately 4 a.m. walking down the road. Deville stated to police he was walking from a friend’s home that was located near the Springdale Hospital, but then gave the current address as 21521 Hammon Road in Elkins.

The address was not a valid address as Deville had not been staying there since the end of July.

Police spoke to Deville’s girlfriend who said he was living with her on and off. Deville failed to report in person a change of address as he had established residency at the home located on McMillan Drive.

He also violated a statute as he knowingly resided 280 feet from Central Junior High School when living at the McMillan Drive address.

Police made contact with Deville on Tuesday, September 10 and placed him in custody.

Upon his arrest, the address on Deville’s driver’s license showed to be at Trammel Mountain Road in Elkins.

Deville is being held at the Washington County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.