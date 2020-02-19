Life in prison for Holiday Island sex offender

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A United States District Court in Fort Smith sentenced a Holiday Island man to life in federal prison in a child exploitation case.

Lucas Montagne, 33, was convicted and sentenced on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor via the production of child pornography.

According to court records, Homeland Security Investigations received a CyberTip regarding media files that contained what was believed to be images of child pornography being uploaded to Google. The metadata from one of the image files indicated it may have been taken in February 2019 near Holiday Island, AR.

Further probing quickly lead investigators to Montagne’s Holiday Island residence. After obtaining a search warrant investigators located Montagne and two minors inside the home.

A forensic analysis of electronics seized from the residence revealed multiple images of child pornography depicting two separate minors under the age of ten.

Montagne was a known sex offender having been convicted in 2013 in Montgomery County, TX for sexual assault of a child and again in 2014 in Harris County, TX for sexual assault of a child.

Montagne was sentenced yesterday to a full life sentence followed by 5 years of supervised probation. His sentence was also enhanced for having prior sex convictions in which the victim was a minor.