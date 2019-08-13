Lifesaving naloxone sales low, opioid sales still high

Study finds there's one naloxone prescription for every 69 high-dose opioid prescriptions

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The rate of naloxone prescriptions is low in relation to the number of high-dose opioid prescriptions, according to research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is an opiate antagonist. Breathing will be restored when it’s administered.

A study released Aug. 6 by the CDC found that in the U.S., there’s one naloxone prescription for every 69 high-dose opioid prescriptions.

Arkansas is particularly affected by the opioid epidemic, according to statistics.

State Health Officer Dr. Nate Smith has reported there are enough opioids sold in Arkansas that every man, woman and child could have 80 pills for one year. Naloxone is available at many pharmacies in Arkansas.

A standing prescription from Smith allows Arkansans to request naloxone without a direct prescription from their doctor, a news release states.

A grant from the state Health Department and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is being implemented to train and equip volunteer fire departments, homeless shelters and crisis centers with Narcan.

More than 4,600 first-responders, treatment center employees and school nurses in the state have been trained to administer Narcan through a grant-funded program, the release states.

An app known as “NARCANsas” educates Arkansans about opioid use disorder. Information about treatment, prevention and recovery resources are within the app.