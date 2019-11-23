Lights of the Ozarks brings in thousands for local businesses

"It fills up pretty quick," Sarah Cumpston said. "It never gets too out of hand but we do get thousands of dollars in about three hours."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville Square is lit up with thousands of lights, attracting not only a lot of people but also a lot of money.

Lights of the Ozarks is a yearly event where KNWA’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff lights up the night.

According to Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville, Lights of the Ozarks brings tons of happy and hungry people to the Fayetteville Square which in turn has businesses close by with lines out the door.

“It helps businesses and it brings a lot of people to the (Fayetteville) Square on lighting night,” Hernandez said. “Tiny Tim’s always has a wait and it just brings a lot of people because they either want to eat dinner or want to do a little shopping before or after the event.”

KNWA caught up with Arsaga’s Church & Center General Manager, Sarah Cumpston, after the parade.

She said every year at Lights of the Ozarks, her business makes thousands of dollars in only a few hours.

It’s really rewarding to get to be apart of the community when everyone is in the holiday spirit and coming out to be with family. Sarah Cumpston, General Manager, Arsaga’s Church & Center

She said Arsaga’s has been doing a “hot chocolate cafe” every year they’ve been open during Lights of the Ozarks.

“This is pretty normal, this is about how it was last year,” Cumpston said. “It’s a lot of hard work for sure, but honestly we have the best team in Fayetteville.”

Cumpston said Lights of the Ozarks definitely has a positive impact on her business and not just during the night of the parade.

“For the rest of the season we definitely see an uptick in afternoon sales and evening sales,” she said. “A lot of people come from out of town to see the family and the area and so it’s great to be apart of welcoming people of Fayetteville.”

She said it’s rewarding to be apart of a community that comes together to light up the holiday spirit and help support local businesses.

The Lights of the Ozarks will be lit for viewing from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. until January 1 at the Downtown Fayetteville Square.