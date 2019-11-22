“Lights of the Ozarks” holiday festivities begin in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The countdown to Fayetteville’s annual “Lights of the Ozarks” lighting ceremony and parade is ready for the switch to be flipped.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and KNWA/FOX24 Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will flip the switch at 6 p.m. to illuminate thousands of lights on the Fayetteville Square.

Each year, Fayetteville Parks and Recreation workers spend more than 3,300 hours decorating the Downtown Square with over 400,000 lights.

Holiday activities on the Historic Downtown Square will be going on through December 31, weather permitting, according to the Experience Fayetteville website.

Pony and Carriage Rides

Pony rides and carriages rides begin on Saturday, November 23 at 5 p.m.

Pony Rides: $6 per person

Carriage Rides: $25 for the first two people, $10 for each additional adult and $5 for each additional child. Private carriage rides are available for $40.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus will be available for pictures on parade night Friday, November 22 from 4 – 6 p.m. and 7 -10 p.m. in the Fayetteville Town Center. Keepsake photographs are available for $10 and $5 for each additional print.

Santa Claus will also be available during the following dates:

Fayetteville Town Center: