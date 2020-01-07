Lincoln charity gets an upgrade

"Everyone on our staff is completely a volunteer," Phil Valenti said. "No one is paid."

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA) — Illegal dumping that was once an issue for a Lincoln charity may no longer be a problem.

In July 2019, KNWA reported about people dumping unusable donations at Grace Place and how it was putting a dent on the funds used for the Lincoln food bank.

Workers said that hasn’t been an issue after the nonprofit got an upgrade.

The Grace Place Welcome Center recently opened its doors at a new and improved donated building located right next to the thrift store.

Phil Valenti, a store volunteer, said this is a big deal because not only is there more space to help those in need, but now the proper signage is up to stop the illegal dumping.

“We do a valuable job for the community,” Valenti said. “It’s needed and we should be able to accommodate the individuals that come here for help with the sanitary conditions that they need.”

In the past when people left unusable items, Grace Place had to pay to have them hauled off, but now the Lincoln Police Department can catch people illegally dumping.

Valenti said the store is going to install video cameras around the facility to make sure there aren’t further issues.

Grace Place is a religious nonprofit organization that gives food and clothes to people in need.

It is opened:

Tuesday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday 9 am – 12 p.m.

Saturday 9 am – 12 p.m.

“They get enough food for each individual in the family for a week plus they are able to go to our thrift store and get the clothing they may need,” Valenti said. “We also try and lead them to the Lord.”